 

FOUNDERS

shak

Shakir Lakhani

Shakir Lakhani leads R&D, clinical strategy, partnerships and fundraising at Avro. He has 5 years of research experience under Rhodes Scholars and the Canada Research Chair for Nanotechology Engineering, and has had his research published in leading journals including Nature Materials and Biofabrication.
keann

Keean Sarani

Keean leads business development, IP strategy, supply chain and sales at Avro. He has over 5 years of experience working in pharmacies, hospitals, and research clinics, and was one of 20 students accepted to UWaterloo's prestigious accelerated PharmD program.
 

OUR PATCH

Avro Life Science is developing skin patches for generic drug delivery, focusing on therapeutics for children and the elderly. The core of our technology is a novel biopolymer which is used as a platform for passive transdermal drug delivery of small molecules and drugs. To learn more, or chat about partnering, send us a note at: contact@avrolifesci.com.
 

ADVISORS

Dr. Maleek Jamal

Dr. Muhammad Mamdani

Dr. Frank Gu

Dr. Orlando Lopez

Dr. Shawn Wettig

Andre Watson
 

PARTNERS

 

subscribe to our email list for updates

contact@avrolifescience.com

© Copyright AVROLIFESCI 2017