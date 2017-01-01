FOUNDERS
|
Shakir Lakhani
|
Shakir Lakhani leads R&D, clinical strategy, partnerships and fundraising at Avro. He has 5 years of research experience under Rhodes Scholars and the Canada Research Chair for Nanotechology Engineering, and has had his research published in leading journals including Nature Materials and Biofabrication.
|
Keean Sarani
|
Keean leads business development, IP strategy, supply chain and sales at Avro. He has over 5 years of experience working in pharmacies, hospitals, and research clinics, and was one of 20 students accepted to UWaterloo's prestigious accelerated PharmD program.
OUR PATCH
ADVISORS
|
Dr. Maleek Jamal
|
Dr. Muhammad Mamdani
|
Dr. Frank Gu
|
Dr. Orlando Lopez
|
Dr. Shawn Wettig
|
Andre Watson
PARTNERS
subscribe to our email list for updates
|
© Copyright AVROLIFESCI 2017